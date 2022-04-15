Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 206,306 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,093 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period.

COPX opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

