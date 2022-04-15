Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 13,800 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

