Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.