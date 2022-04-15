Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 372 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 689,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

