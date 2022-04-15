Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 333 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $295.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.01. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $292.24 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

