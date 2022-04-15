Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 256 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

