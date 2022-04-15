Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 242 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

