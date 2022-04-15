Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

