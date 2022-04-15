Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 113 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

