Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

