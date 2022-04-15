Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $154.73 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.