Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after buying an additional 666,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

