Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

