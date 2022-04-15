Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

