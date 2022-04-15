Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Invests $791,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.38 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

