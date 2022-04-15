Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,335.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,250.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,788.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5,132.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.