Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.19% of Organogenesis worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,462,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,267,000 after acquiring an additional 240,416 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,270,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORGO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.