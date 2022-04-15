Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 81.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.