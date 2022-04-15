Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.