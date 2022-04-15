Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.