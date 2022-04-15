Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,393,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $5,139,568. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

