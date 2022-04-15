Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.