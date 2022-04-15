Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $152.84 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

