Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 643.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

