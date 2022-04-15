Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,372. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $13,019,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

