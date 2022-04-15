Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $101.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.