North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NWC opened at C$36.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.48. North West has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

