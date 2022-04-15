North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$187,400.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.75. 45,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.98. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3774383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

