Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NRILY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 71,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

