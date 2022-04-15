Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

