Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $20.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.