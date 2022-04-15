Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,991,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 163,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 159,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,009 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBTC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

