NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 24,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,209. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

