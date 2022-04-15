Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.