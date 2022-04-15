Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200 day moving average of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

