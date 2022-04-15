Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,777 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

