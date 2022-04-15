Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,098 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

