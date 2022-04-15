Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $20,645,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

