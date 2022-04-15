Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $284.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

