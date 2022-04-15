Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,065 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

A stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

