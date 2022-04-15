Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

