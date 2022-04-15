Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $404.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.81 and its 200 day moving average is $479.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

