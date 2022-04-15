Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NetScout Systems worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 177,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $33.24 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

