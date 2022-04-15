Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 105,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

