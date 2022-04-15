Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,641,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALSN opened at $35.16 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

