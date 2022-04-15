Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $273.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.