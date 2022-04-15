Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,117.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,335.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,788.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,132.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

