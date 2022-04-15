Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

