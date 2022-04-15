Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,396.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

