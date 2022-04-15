Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 361.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,957 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.